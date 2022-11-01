Greater Trail councils to participate in Regional Oath of Office ceremony

Elected councils from Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale will all be sworn in

The City of Rossland will host the swearing in ceremony of all elected officials in Greater Trail.

The City of Rossland is once again hosting the long-standing tradition of a Regional Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected local councils on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Rossland, along with the Villages of Fruitvale, Montrose and Warfield have been participating in this regional ceremony for well over 20 years – and until 2018, had traditionally used the Rossland Courthouse as the backdrop venue for the event.

However, due to various reasons, the ceremony switched to the Prestige Inn Hotel in Rossland, where a local judge attended and oversaw the night’s proceedings.

In 2022, the event will once again take place at the Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland but will also look to include City of Trail representatives.

In total, there are expected to be approximately 29 elected officials and associated senior staff participating in the 2022 Regional Oath of Office Ceremony. Judge Robert Brown will be leading all Mayor and Council-elects in attendance through their communities’ respective Oath of Office pledge.

Regrettably, attendance for this event has been restricted to that of invite only due to current logistics.

The City of Rossland’s inaugural meeting of council for their 2022-2026 term of office will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Rossland Miners’ Hall (1765 Columbia Avenue).

All Agendas for Council Meetings can be found at www.rossland.ca.

