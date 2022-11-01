Tenant applications open for Rossland Yards

The afforable housing building is expected to be ready for occupancy in March or April 2023

Residents can access applications for the new Rossland Yards building. (Jim Bailey photo)

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (LCAHS) is now accepting applications for tenancy at Rossland Yards.

People working in Rossland will soon have access to 37 new affordable rental homes.

Applicants must work for one or more Rossland employers, have recently retired from a Rossland business, or currently live in Rossland and work at a business in the Lower Columbia Region. Further eligibility criteria include household income and asset limits.

Rossland City Hall will have offices on the main floor. The residential portion of the building has an amenity room and bike storage on the main floor with three floors above containing 37 suites.

Laundry and storage is on site. There are 21 one-bedroom units (two of which are accessible), 12 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units.

Construction is nearing completion and the building is expected to be ready for occupancy in March or April 2023.

The LCAHS is managing the residential portion of the building.

“We encourage potential tenants to apply now to secure their space,” read an LCAHS release. “Applications are processed in the order they are received and each one is assessed on an individual basis.”

The project, located at 2350 Spokane St.., is a joint effort by the City of Rossland, the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, BC Housing, Columbia Basin Trust and the Green Municipal Fund delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada.

Further information, including the application form, can be found at www.lcahs-apply.ca.

