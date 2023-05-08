Rossland Museum hosts Seniors’ Workshop Series

The museum invites residents to its heirloom textiles workshop on Wednesday, May 10

Rossland Museum is hosting a workshop on how to best preserve heirloom textiles. Photo: contributed

The Rossland Museum’s Seniors’ Workshop Series is back!

This year, we will be exploring some of the topics that you asked for.

First up: Caring for Heirloom Textiles!

This workshop will give participants tips, tricks, and skills to ensure the safety of the textiles that carry your family’s stories and traditions.

Come prepared to learn the basics of storing textiles, how to make padded hangers, and how to avoid the most frequent fabric follies using some of the museum’s textile collection – with guidance from our Collections Manager.

The workshop goes on Wednesday, May 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre – 1100 HWY 3B (Junction of HWYs 22 and 3B).

Entry is by donation – coffee/tea and treats will be provided.

All ages are welcome but space/supplies are limited. RSVP with Skylar at community@ rosslandmuseum.ca or call 250-362-7722.

This series is supported in part by the Government of Canada. More info: www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/seniors-workshops-2023.

