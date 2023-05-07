Cycling Unlimited ready to roll in Trail and Rossland

To book a free ride or volunteer as a pilot, contact CyclingUnlimited@CyclingWithoutAge.ca or call Diana Daghofer at 250.512.2126, or Dominic at 250.368.7801. Photo: Submitted

Trained pedallers with Cycling Unlimited are ready to roll out free rides to people who love to ride bikes, but can no longer ride themselves.

This is a second season the nonprofit’s electronic-assist trishaws in Trail and Rossland are charged up to pilot passengers around the cities.

“We are looking forward to helping people experience the joy of bike riding, to feel the wind in their hair,” says Diana Daghofer, founder of the local program.

While most passengers are older, Daghofer notes that young people with disabilities and people recovering from injuries have also taken advantage of the service.

“Social isolation is a serious issue for people with mobility issues,” she says. “We bring folks back out into the community, to ride through our beautiful parks and roadways, and connect with their neighbours.”

Cycling Unlimited is the Lower Columbia chapter of Cycling Without Age, an organization started in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2012. The organization now has over 3,000 chapters in 40 countries, offering rides to over 650,000 people.

“It is so nice to see my dad look forward to outings these days,” says the daughter of a Cycling Unlimited passenger. “It used to be a real struggle to convince him to get out, but he snaps at any opportunity to explore and socialize these days.”

Guiding principles for Cycling Without Age include generosity, no-rushing, storytelling, relationships and no age barrier.

“Our aim is to link younger people who have time to share with older or less physically able folks,” Daghofer explains. “We ride slowly, so passengers can fully enjoy their communities and neighbours. It gives everyone a chance to hear the many stories older people have and to build relationships.”

As Cycling Without Age asserts, “Relationships build trust, happiness and quality of life.”

To find out more about the program, book a ride or volunteer as a pilot, contact CyclingUnlimited@CyclingWithoutAge.ca or call Daghofer at 250.512.2126 (Rossland), or Dominic at 250.368.7801.

