A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

The City of Nelson’s organic waste co-ordinator Emily Mask at home with her FoodCycler. Compostable waste generally makes up 40 per cent of total household garbage. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson to launch countertop food waste treatment pilot in spring

The Grand Forks Border Bruins defeated the Nitehawks 3-2 in a thrilling shootout on Saturday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Border Bruins beat Nitehawks in epic shootout

Accessible and fun, Rossland families like Caley Mulholland and Torin and Aaron Bennett enjoy playing and taking lessons at the Rossland Tennis Courts. Photo: Jim Bailey
Tennis club serving Rossland for over a century

s
RCMP briefs: Bear destroys vehicle in Rossland