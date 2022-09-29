Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza in a briefing on Sept. 28. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Province expecting worse influenza season than seen in past 2 pandemic years

British Columbia health officials are preparing for a possible surge of influenza infections at the same time COVID-19 is expected to spike this fall.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusflu seasonHealth

Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

The Nitehawks all showed up to celebrate Lennox Levitt’s birthday earlier this week, and invite all fans to wear orange on Saturday in honour of Orange Shirt Day when they face off against the Kimberley Dynamiters. Photo: contributed
Nitehawks honour Indigenous inspired Orange Shirt Day

Meet your Rossland candidates running for council in the Oct. 15 election. File photo
Meet your Rossland City Council candidates

Bear spray has an active ingredient derived from chili peppers. Photo: Black Press file
Trail RCMP seek witnesses in bear spray attack

Beaver Valley Nitehawks pulled off a dramatic 5-4 overtime win over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks win OT thriller over Border Bruins