Snapchat for Web , Is Now Available to All.

The new web app was announced in July but was only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

On Sept. 15, Snapchat revealed that the desktop version can now be used by anyone. …. (and just in time for back to school) “We’re making Snapchat for Web available to all! Head to web.snapchat.com to keep conversations with friends going from any device.” Snapchat, via announcement.

Snapchat for web lets users chat and make video calls with friends. Conversations will sync between devices.According to Snapchat, 100 million users call each other using the platform every month. The new web version will give them more room to chat and make video calls in the same window. In July, Nathan Boyd, Snap’s head of messaging product, said the platform’s web version provided an “unmet opportunity” for the tech company.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTubeChannel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

social media

Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?

Just Posted

Rossland Rotary is one of several volunteer groups that gives back to the community. Come to Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall Thursday, Sept. 22 and find out more about the many volunteer opportunities and programs offered in the Golden City. Photo: Jim Bailey
‘Discover Rossland’ event invites all to Miners Hall

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Rossland council meeting re-scheduled

The “Old Bags.” L-R: Elise Blood, Kathy Johnston, Karen Souter, Vicki Stevenson, Rith Desilets, Joanne Hilton, Sharon-Ann Gray and Dorothy Aaserud. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Ballad of the Bags