TX Governor Sends Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to the Home of VP Harris

On September 15, Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly bused over 100 illegal immigrants to the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris. The news comes just days after the vice president claimed that the country’s border with Mexico was secure. I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship, Kamala Harris, U.S. Vice President. The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed, Kamala Harris, U.S. Vice President.

Meanwhile, on September 14, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes filled with illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,

DeSantis has repeatedly clashed with the Biden administration and claimed that the federal government was transporting illegal immigrants into the state. According to DeSantis, 70 planes carrying illegal immigrants arrived in Florida from the U.S.-Mexico border in November. To the extent that the federal government is paying for them to go all over the country and resettling them in Jacksonville, would it be against the law for us to send them somewhere else? … That's something that I think we would want to look into, Christina Pushaw, Press Secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has repeatedly clashed with the Biden administration and claimed that the federal government was transporting illegal immigrants into the state. According to DeSantis, 70 planes carrying illegal immigrants arrived in Florida from the U.S.-Mexico border in November. To the extent that the federal government is paying for them to go all over the country and resettling them in Jacksonville, would it be against the law for us to send them somewhere else? … That’s something that I think we would want to look into, Christina Pushaw, Press Secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

