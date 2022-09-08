(Black Press Media Creative)

Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm

Kardashian took to Twitter on Sept. 7 to share that she’s venturing into the finance world. SKKY Partners seeks to make investments in “high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.” The firm intends to focus on media, luxury, hospitality and consumer products. Digital and e-commerce investments are also a possibility. Kardashian’s partner, Jay Sammons, was head of Carlyle Group’s consumer, media and retail division for 16 years. There, he made gainful investments in major brands such as Beats by Dre.

“Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation consumer and media private equity,” firm, Kim Kardashian, via statement. ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reports that SKKY has yet to raise capital to make investments.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Previous story
‘Doomsday Glacier’ Could Raise Sea Levels By Several Feet, Scientists Say

Just Posted

Distracted driving is responsible for more than 25 per cent of all car crash fatalities in B.C. Photo: BC Highway Patrol
B.C. police ramp up distracted driving enforcement

Board chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the Trust’s annual report at the Trust’s Annual General Meeting on Sept. 22, online and in person in Valemount. Photo: Submitted
Sign up for Trust AGM, learn about annual report

West Kootenay Recreational Dirt Bike and ATV Society is holding a raffle and upcoming motocross races for all interested riders and supporters. From left front: WKRDAS president David Ketel, secretary Shannon Doleman, and treasurer Dane Tudor celebrate a new grader to keep the tracks groomed. (Back) Amelia Rauschenberger and Annabelle Rauschenberger (right). Photo: Submitted
Races and raffle going at West Kootenay KMX track

The West Kootenay slo-pitch team finished with a silver medal at the Canadian Senior Games. Back row L-R: Kevin Melanson, Janice Melanson, Kirk Blank, Chris Bowman, Tom Campbell, Joe Capriglione, Mike Roch, Lorne Wuori, Edie St. Arnaud, Wayne Germain. Front row: Chris Mota, Steve Cutts, John Mota, Loni D’Andrea, Luree Gould, Marian Shlakoff, and Barry Benner. Photo: Submitted
Silver for West Kootenay at seniors games