Diddy to buy Cresco, Columbia Care marijuana assets for up to $185 million

The hip-hop mogul has agreed to pay up to $185 million in a deal to acquire Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc.

The deal will also create the “world’s largest Black-owned cannabis company.

“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we’ve traditionally been denied access,” Diddy, via press release.

The deal includes nine retail stores and three production facilities across New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisedible cannabis

Previous story
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on a ‘suicide mission’

Just Posted

Biarki Weeks stands in front of the University of Victoria communication tower that will receive signals from ORCASat, due to be launched later this month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay-raised engineering student sets sights on the stars

Heavy snow is expected for the Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit tonight and continuing to Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Heavy snowfall warning issued for West Kootenay

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Photo: Trail Times
Police report another crash near Tadanac