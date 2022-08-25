(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson spoke at a grand opening for the new Balfour ferry terminal improvements on Aug. 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Renovated Kootenay Lake ferry terminals open, receive mixed reviews

A skimmer plane is seen above Nelson on Wednesday as it dove toward Kootenay Lake for water. Photo: Tyler Harper
Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson

An original Seth Martin goalie mask. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Museum acquires three more hockey treasures

A skimmer plane flies by the Nelson Bridge before reloading water out of Kootenay Lake. Planes are fighting a fire southwest of Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Lightning starts 7 small fires south of Nelson