TransLink is partnering with three local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options. The pilot project has already launched at three stations. (Buzzer/TransLink)

TransLink is partnering with three local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options. The pilot project has already launched at three stations. (Buzzer/TransLink)

Sushi on the SkyTrain? Vending machines coming to Metro Vancouver stations

TransLink partnering with local businesses for on-the-go meals

TransLink is partnering with local businesses to bring on-the-goal meals to SkyTrain station vending machines, with sushi as one of the options.

On its Buzzer blog, TransLink says it has launched the 12-month pilot project at Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and Lafarge Lake–Douglas Station during select times. It will become fully operational on Aug. 9.

So far, TransLink has advertised sushi from Sushi Mori, but vending machines will also offer food from Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery and Da Candy Craze. Depending on the products, some of the machines will be refrigerated and the type of products in each machine will determine how often they need to be restocked.

Later in the summer, additional machines will be installed at Joyce-Collingwood, Metrotown, Edmonds, Burquitlam and Moody stations. In several months, a vending machine will launch at Commercial-Broadway.

The vending machines accept debit and credit cards.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SkyTrainTransLink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. author works to dispel myths about sharks in new book

Just Posted

The suspicious fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 near Zuckerburg Island. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

L-R: Provincial Anti-Racism Data Committee member Don Corrigal, Minister of Citizen Services Lisa Beare, Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, and Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, at a meeting in Nelson on August 2. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. cabinet minister visits Nelson to promote anti-racism survey

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

Image: RDKB
Tighter water restrictions for Beaver Valley amid drought