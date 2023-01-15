Britain’s Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he was known in the British Army, served internationally. Do you know where he was stationed? (John Stillwell, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Britain’s Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he was known in the British Army, served internationally. Do you know where he was stationed? (John Stillwell, Pool Photo via AP, File)

QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, has been attracting plenty of attention

In recent days, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has attracted plenty of attention for his newly released memoir, Spare.

The book, available in print, digital and audiobook formats, details the life of the 38-year-old-member of the British royal family.

How much do you know about Prince Harry and the British monarchy? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Celebrating the joy of reading

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRoyal family

 

King Charles III, before he was king, at a roundtable event with business leaders in Ottawa, during the Canadian Royal tour this past spring. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

King Charles III, before he was king, at a roundtable event with business leaders in Ottawa, during the Canadian Royal tour this past spring. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England in 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England in 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was in the television show, Suits. What type of show was this? (Mark Large/Pool via AP, File)

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was in the television show, Suits. What type of show was this? (Mark Large/Pool via AP, File)

Previous story
Female firefighters extinguishing stereotypes in B.C.’s cariboo

Just Posted

Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan tallied two points and earned the shut out in a 3-0 victory over Castlegar Rebels. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Hawks shut out Rebels, fall in OT to Border Bruins

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Senior Environmental Coordinator James Crossman releases a hatchery-origin juvenile white sturgeon into the Columbia River. Photo: BC Hydro
Sturgeon habitat restoration resumes at Arrow Lakes Generating Station

Nelson Police Department Sgt. Corey Hoy and an onlooker embrace Thursday as a convoy carrying Const. Wade Tittemore’s body arrived in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer