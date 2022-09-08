QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

British monach had reigned for more than 70 years

A smiling Queen Elizabeth descends the welcome platform after returning from a 12-mile tour of valley farming areas. As the warm evening chilled over slightly, the Queen donned a mink stole. (Chilliwack Progress Archive photo)

For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II was the monarch of the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth.

She was the longest-reigning British monarch, with a reign of 70 years and seven months.

Her reign began on Feb. 6, 1952 and her coronation was on June 2, 1953. During her reign, the world and the British Empire saw many changes.

How much do you know about Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Queen Elizabeth and Prince and Princess Anne at Penticton airport meeting with dignitaries during the Royal Visit to the Okanagan in 1971. (Photo courtesy of oldphoto.ca)

Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Ceremonial Guard on Parliament Hill, during Canada Day celebrations, in Ottawa, July 1, 1992. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

During a royal tour in 1957, Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth strolls in the gardens at Rideau Hall, accompanied by His Excellency the Governor General Vincent Massey and H.R.H. Prince Philip. “Duff”, a golden retriever, is carrying her handbag.(COPY)(CP PHOTO) 1998 ( National Archives of Canada-Peel)

