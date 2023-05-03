A hiker pauses on Chairback Mountain overlooking Long Pond on the 100-Mile Wilderness section of the Appalachian Trail north of Monson, Maine, in this September 2004 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty)

A hiker pauses on Chairback Mountain overlooking Long Pond on the 100-Mile Wilderness section of the Appalachian Trail north of Monson, Maine, in this September 2004 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty)

Hotline helps Canadian camping newbs with the scoop on poop and other questions

Those with non-emergent camping conundrums can call 1-844-SCOUT101 or go online to plan ahead

For many, the West Coast camping season starts on the May long weekend, but help for rookie campers is already on tap thanks to Scouts Canada.

If you don’t know what a thunder box or a cat hole are – pro tip both are poop options – some of the most prepared young campers in the country have you covered with a ‘camptastic’ new website and helpline.

Scouts Canada, which offers programming in multiple languages to more than 50,000 youth aged five to 26 is all about being prepared. Starting May 1, they’re helping all Canadian campers navigate common camping calamities.

READ ALSO: Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, ‘Degrassi’ among inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

The Scouts Canada Camptastic Helpline at 1-844-SCOUT101 offers 24/7 advice on 10 camping conundrums: wild wildlife: bear necessities; it’s like rai-aaa-ain’ on your camping day (though a certain knowledge of Alanis Morissette is required to read that one in the appropriate tone); gimme shelter – tactical tent tips; don’t be a crappy camper; the ways of water; crafty ways to keep insects at bay; treading light-ly; first aid fundamentals; and up the creek without a paddle.

Campers with internet access or planning ahead for their trip can access helpful resources, guides and videos at scouts.ca/CamptasticHelpline.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Twitter users on why they decided to pay for their blue check mark
Next story
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada’s flag at crowning of King Charles in London

Just Posted

A high streamflow advisory remain in effect as the Regional District of East Kootenay continues to monitor local waterways. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.
Flood risk upgraded across Kootenays as snowmelt continues

Caroline Cannon’s wide breadth of relevant practice prepared her for her next adventure right here in Rossland, where she will take over as administrator of Seven Summits Centre for Learning. See story Pg. 2. (Tara Hauck photo)
Educational explorer returns home to steer 7-Summits’ ship

Photo: Trail RCMP
Fruitvale break and enter, Fruitvale man arrested, and Fruitvale woman arrested

Photo: Trail RCMP
Motorcycle crash on Trail walking bridge