Pig spotted on the loose near No. 3 Road

Commuters heading to Highway 1 in Chilliwack weren’t the only ones bringing home the bacon on Thursday.

RCMP officers were stopping traffic after a hog got loose near the westbound onramp from No. 3 Road onto Highway 1 early Thursday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was more or less flowing normally in the area; witnesses reported seeing the loose pig as late as about 9 a.m. It’s not immediately clear if the porky pedestrian is still at-large.