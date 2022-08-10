Tiny Hansard sits and screams from the Speaker's Seat at the Alberta Legislature. Speaker Nathan Cooper's kitten has sparked a unified three-party front of B.C. MLAs asking the provincial speaker for a Legislature cat. (Photo/Nathan Cooper)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat

All three parties unified in asking Speaker for a cat

For a brief, harmonious moment, the three political caucuses of the B.C. Legislature agreed on something.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon represented the B.C. NDP in the three-party inquiry to B.C. Legislative Speaker Raj Chouhan to get a Legislature cat after the reveal of the newest addition to Alberta’s Legislature, a kitten named Hansard.

Alberta Legislative Speaker Nathan Cooper showcased the tiny but mighty tuxedo kitten via a Twitter post on Aug. 4, seated on the speaker’s chair and meowing what was undoubtedly an eloquent practice speech. The post caught the attention of B.C. legislators soon after.

Paddon stated the B.C. NDP was sure that the cat would be “a litter-ally purrfect addition to the Legislature.”

“While some politicians might respond with cheesy cat puns, the B.C. NDP is not kitten around,” she stated. “It would help us all keep a pawsitive catitude.” Paddon said among the names suggested were Minister Mistoffelees, Cat Conroy and Meowrders of the Day.

Chouhan has not yet commented on the possibility of a legislature cat – but hope springs eternal.

Previous story
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World

Just Posted

Nanaimo RCMP say a firearm allegedly used in a shooting Monday, Aug. 2, has been found and a suspect charged with attempted murder remains in custody. (News Bulletin file photo)
Castlegar man killed by tree at Rossland golf course

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Talarico Place on Aug. 1. File photo
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Talarico Place in Castlegar

The Sergyeyev family poses in Istanbul, Turkey (Emre Senay’s hometown) in happier times during a visit in September 2021. Photo: Submitted
Ukrainian family reunites in the Kootenays

The Trail Memorial Centre ice is in after a week of painting lines, white washing, creating the logos, then methodically building the ice with a new sprayer. The ice making crew consists of (from left) Levi Fotiou, Tanya Buckley and Dave Hesson. By using the new sprayer the ice builds slower but makes harder and stronger ice and must be applied over and over until the desired thickness is reached. Champions Hockey School is the first to going from Aug. 8-14, followed by Trail Smoke Eater minor hockey development camps and the Goalie Group session led by Brady Robinson, goaltending coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Building Cominco Arena ice