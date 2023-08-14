A tarantula is shown in a Canada Border Services Agency handout photo. The agency says officers discovered two live tarantulas hidden inside plastic containers at the Edmonton International Airport earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Border Services Agency

A tarantula is shown in a Canada Border Services Agency handout photo. The agency says officers discovered two live tarantulas hidden inside plastic containers at the Edmonton International Airport earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Border Services Agency

Border officers at Edmonton airport seize hidden tarantulas

Border agency says animals were legal to import, but were not being transported humanely

The Canada Border Services Agency says officers discovered two live tarantulas hidden inside plastic containers at the Edmonton International Airport earlier this year.

In May, officers saw irregularities in a small package from Hong Kong and found a male tarantula hidden inside a plastic container.

Weeks later, an inspection of another package from the same shipper found a female spider hidden inside a children’s toy plane.

It turns out the species of tarantula, which is native to Hong Kong, did not require permits to import into Canada.

But the agency says the spiders were seized because they weren’t transported humanely.

They have since found a new home at the Royal Alberta Museum.

The agency says all living creatures, including pets, must be declared when importing them into Canada in order to avoid spreading disease and introducing foreign species.

“CBSA officers were able to find and rescue these two tarantulas from inhumane shipping methods. All living creatures need to be transported and imported properly to keep Canada’s ecosystem and biodiversity safe,” said Lisa Laurencelle-Peace, the agency’s regional director of the Prairie region.

“The CBSA works closely with its enforcement partners, including (Environment and Climate Change Canada) enforcement officers, to keep Canada’s border secure and stop the illegal wildlife trade.”

READ ALSO: Scorpion gives birth at Victoria Bug Zoo after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

READ ALSO: Dinner plate-sized tarantula crawls out of its own skin in Central Saanich

Air Travelborder agencyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Just Posted

Nelson’s Dinosaur Fight is one of three acts playing at Music in the Park, along with Baker Street Blues, and Andrew Allen. The Night Market will also join the fun this Thursday, Aug. 17 at Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: contributed
Trail’s Music in the Park hosts another IncrEdible Night Market

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue was on scene as a fire burned close to local businesses on the Warfield hill on Hwy. 3B near Trail. Photos: Jim Bailey
Update: Wildfire near Trail under control

(File photo)
Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Trail RCMP seek public help to locate wanted man