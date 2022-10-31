Behold the Kootenay’s majestic ‘Ben Hur’

Photo: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo.

Last year, Living Lakes Canada announced a pilot project to monitor the Ben Hur watershed, Ben Hur Lake in particular, described as a high alpine lake near Kaslo. The project aims to build upon understanding of the Ben Hur watershed where Living Lakes has operated a hydrometric station since 2013.

To learn more online search; Living Lakes Canada, Kootenay Watershed Science.

Living Lakes Canada

Living Lakes Canada facilitates collaboration in monitoring, restoration, and policy development initiatives for the long-term protection of Canada’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and watersheds impacted by climate risk.

The nonprofit has been leading water stewardship initiatives for almost two decades, working on specific projects across Canada and throughout British Columbia, including in the Columbia Basin watershed where they are based.

