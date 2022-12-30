From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

37,801 babies were born in B.C. so far this year: These are the most popular names

There is over 100 years of baby names recorded in British Columbia, available to the public

Olivia has been ousted as the most popular baby name in B.C. this year by last year’s third favourite name, Noah.

Each year, the province releases data compiled of every new name reported to the Vital Statistics Agency more than five times.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. Preliminary figures show that the top name was Noah, followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia.

The exact numbers of how many babies go by these top trending names have not yet been released.

Last year, 238 babies were named Olivia, followed by 229 named Liam and 223 named Noah.

Curious to see how popular your name was the year you were born compared to more recently? British Columbia has data of up to 100 years available online to search.

Visit connect.health.gov.bc.ca/baby-names/year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2022

Previous story
Frustrated travellers turned to Twitter when winter storm slammed Abbotsford airport
Next story
It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Just Posted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks squared off against the Castlegar Rebels on Thursday night (Dec. 29) at the Hawks Nest, coming away with a 4-3 victory. Photo: Stephen Piccolo
B.V. Nitehawks defeat Rebels in return to Nest

The Black Jack Ski Club was one of several groups that received funding from the Rossland Community Grant cycle. Photo: submitted
Rossland awards community grants

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

The Ashrafi family is welcomed by Kathy Moore and Tim Peacock at the Vancouver airport. Photo: Submitted
Welcome to Trail! Family arrives safely before Christmas