Vlaha backs Wild to big win over Trail Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters rallied but their comeback fell short on Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild at Trail Memorial Centre.

The Smoke Eaters got off to another slow start, falling behind 1-0 in the first period on a goal from Wild forward Parker Murray, who banged in a rebound past Smoke Eaters goalie Teagan Kendrick 5:55 into the game.

Trail tied it before the period was out, when Adam Marshall sent Fechko down the right wing at full speed, and the Smokies forward wired a shot stickside on Wild goalie Andy Vlaha.

The Smoke Eaters had several golden opportunities to score in the second, particularly in the early going when they played six-minutes on the power play but could not beat Vlaha.

Wenatchee Wild goalie Andy Vlaha makes one of 40 saves against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday at the Cominco Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey

Wild forward Gabe Dombrowski snapped a shot over Kendricks glove with 6:46 remaining in the middle frame. Ean Somoza tallied the game winning goal just two minutes later, giving Wenatchee a 3-1 lead heading to the final frame, despite Trail outshooting the Wild 20-9 in the period.

Trail continued to press in the third, and Brady Hunter finally got rewarded for his efforts, lifting in a rebound off the back board to make it 3-2 with four minutes remaining in regulation. It was Hunter’s fourth goal and 15th point in 21 games and his first goal in eight games.

The Smoke Eaters outshot Wenatchee 42-33, and were 0-for-4 on the power play, and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Wild’s Vlaha and Somoza earned first and second star, while Fechko was named third star for Trail.

The 8-11-1-1 Smoke Eaters managed three points on their five-game home stand, losing three of the games by just one goal, including a 2-1 shootout loss to the undefeated 21-0 Penticton Vees.

The Smoke Eaters travel to Wenatchee for two games this weekend with the puck drop at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke Eaters fans can watch the game on hockeyTV.com.

