Vancouver Canucks stickhandle around siblings’ missing hockey souvenir

Brothers Linden (left) and Marshall Erwin are now trying to figure out a good day to travel to Vancouver to receive a replacement stick after the one they originally got from Bo Horvat went missing on a Flair Airlines flight from Edmonton.

The Vancouver Canucks have promised to right a wrong done to a young fan while flying with Flair Airlines.

The Abbotsford News first reported on the plight of Nanaimo residents Janelle Staite and her sons Marshall and Linden Erwin, who travelled out of Abbotsford to Edmonton to attend the Canucks vs. Oilers game on Dec. 23.

The boys, both big Canucks fans, brought a sign asking Canucks captain Bo Horvat for an autograph. Horvat went beyond that and handed Marshall his stick after finishing the pregame warm-up.

The family went on to witness a 5-2 Canucks win that saw Horvat score two goals and two assists.

However, the flight home on Dec. 24 had issues and the family experienced a seven-hour delay in Abbotsford due to ice on the runway. During the flight delay the family learned that Flair Airlines had also misplaced the stick. They filed a missing bag report, but they did not feel too optimistic about its return.

@BoHorvat @Canucks @CanucksPR my sons were given Bos stick on Dec 23 but @FlairAirlines lost it on our flight home to Abbotsford on Dec 24 & won’t get back to us … can you help us out please with a Christmas Miracle? pic.twitter.com/l3WZLiaH97 — Janelle Staite (@JanelleStaite) December 27, 2022

That disappointment quickly turned into hope when the family then received a text message from a stranger in Edmonton who spotted the stick. The traveller stated they were also looking for a stick and found the Staite’s with no bag tag but only a phone number.

Unfortunately the stick did not make it to the lost and found and its status remains unknown. Janelle Staite, the mother of Marshall, went to Twitter to ask the Canucks to possibly send a replacement. The Canucks replied to her tweet and then sent her a direct message hoping to set something up.

Huge shout out to the @Canucks for reaching out to us after hearing our troubles & going above and beyond!!! We can’t thank you enough – our kids were elated to hear from you 😃 @AbbyNews @NanaimoBulletin @CTVNewsVI @CHEK_News thank you to all of you for sharing our story 🏒 pic.twitter.com/7n8qvroIsU — Janelle Staite (@JanelleStaite) December 29, 2022

“We’re happy to replace the stick for your sons and have it autographed by Bo,” the message stated. “Will you be attending any games at Rogers Arena in the near future? We would be glad to help set something up.”

Staite said she is thrilled at how helpful and responsive the Canucks have been.

“The boys were over the moon when I read them that message from the Canucks,” she said. “As a parent, I was beyond grateful as it was such a special moment for them and I am so appreciative of the help and generosity to replace the stick. It’ll be a centrepiece on Linden’s wall for sure.”

She said they are trying to figure out a good time to take in a game in Vancouver, but said that both boys play hockey so it can be challenging to find a free weekend.

Horvat himself chimed in on the topic and the Canucks shared a video of the captain where he stated that he heard about their issue and he is going to make sure another stick is on their way to them.

Marshall and Linden, @BoHorvat heard your story and will make sure a new stick comes your way. Thanks for being great #Canucks fans! https://t.co/qAEsnOJYB8 pic.twitter.com/JYAxPCCsmh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 29, 2022

The News did reach out to Flair Airlines and they stated they believe the stick will be located.

“Flair Airlines’ team has been made aware of the missing stick and is hard at work to track it down,” stated Flair Airlines spokesperson Mike Arnot. “We know how much a signed stick means to our passenger. We are confident it will be found. When it does, we’ll get it to him.”

Staite said that as of Thursday (Dec. 29) afternoon she has not received any further details from Flair about the stick.

The boys also thanked the Abbotsford News and Black Press Media for helping to get the story out there.

“My boys made a little video for you as they know you were the one to get the all rolling here,” Staite said. “We really appreciate you creating a story for us that garnered the attention and helped us find a happy ending.”

