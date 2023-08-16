Trail Stingrays set to make splash at provincials

The Trail Stingrays won 64 medals at the BCSSA Regional Swim Meet in Nelson earlier this month as well as capturing the prestigious “Dick Buckingham Memorial Trophy” for Most Sportsmanlike Swim Club. Following photos: by Jennifer Small

Throughout the entire summer, the Trail Stingrays, a prominent swim club in the community, have tirelessly dedicated themselves to rigorous training and fierce competition across the picturesque Kootenay region.

Their relentless efforts have been in preparation for the highly anticipated Kootenay Regional Swim Meet, a pivotal event that holds the potential for each swimmer to secure a coveted spot in the upcoming BCSSA (British Columbia Summer Swimming Association) Provincial Championships in Nanaimo, later this month.

In a spectacular display of skill and determination during the weekend of August 5, the team achieved an impressive haul of 64 regional medals at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

Among this remarkable collection were 27 shimmering gold, 18 resolute silver, and 19 enduring bronze medals. Notably, the Trail Stingrays clinched the prestigious “Dick Buckingham Memorial Trophy,” an accolade bestowed upon the Most Sportsmanlike Swim Club.

This triumph marks the second consecutive victory for the Stingrays, as they had previously claimed the honour in 2023.

As the sun sets on summer and the calendar turns toward the dates August 18, 19, and 20, the spotlight now shifts to the impending BCSSA Provincial Championships, where 16 accomplished Stingrays competitors are set to represent their club.

The provincial team includes talents like Charlee Barter-Tyson, Reuben Demmler, Odin and Summer Edge, Paul, Claire, and Katie Fricke, James, Wade, and Thomas Goss, Katherine and Brayden Hughes, Emma Krajinovic, Grady and Avery McAuley, and Layla Plaxton.

Guiding these exceptional athletes are the co-head coaches Claire Cartwright and Bryce Anderson, supported by assistant coach Claire Fricke. Their fervent anticipation for each athlete’s performance is evident, as they eagerly await the possibility of witnessing personal bests and perhaps even the capture of provincial titles.

The coaches radiate pride and satisfaction at the remarkable progress displayed by each athlete throughout the season, harboring the unwavering belief that this good fortune will seamlessly accompany them to Vancouver Island.

As the curtain falls on the summer season’s chapter, the Stingrays’ journey continues. Despite the changing seasons, the club’s commitment remains unwavering, with plans to return to the pool twice a week for comprehensive winter and fall maintenance.

City of TrailLocal SportsRosslandSwimming