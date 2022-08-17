Trail Stingray swimmers dive into provincial meet

Coach Ian Markus leads a strong contingent of Stingrays swimmers to BCSSA provincials in Kamloops

Trail Stingray swimmers are training hard at the Warfield Pool this week in preparation for the BCSSA Provincial championships in Kamloops this weekend. Photo: submitted

Eleven swimmers from the Trail Stingrays Club will compete against BC’s best at the BC Summer Swim Association Provincial Championships in Kamloops this weekend, Aug. 18-21.

The Stingrays competed in ten swim meets across the Kootenays and in Colville, WA. this season including the Regional Swim Meet in Trail earlier this month.

“The season went great for the Stingrays,” said coach Ian Markus. “They had some amazing results and great personal development as well. The Stingrays have done themselves proud this summer.”

At Regionals, Stingrays swimmers excelled in the pool earning 26 medals, with the top three in each event advancing to the provincial meet.

“The results from regionals were excellent. They had exceeded my expectations and most likely theirs as well.”

Reuben Demmler led the way, racing to four gold medals in 50m freestyle, 100 free, 100 breaststroke, and 200 Individual Medley (IM).

Claire Fricke earned gold in 100m free, and bronze in 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. She just missed the podium with a fourth place finish in the 50 free.

Kate Fricke seized gold in 100m breaststroke and 200 IM, and a bronze in 100 backstroke, while her brother Paul captured silver in 100 backstroke and fourth in 50 butterfly.

Grady McAuley topped the podium in the 100 butterfly, then took silver in 50 fly, bronze in 50 freestyle, and fourth in 100 backstroke.

Layla Plaxton won two bronze in 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.

Ryder Tymchyshyn was a double gold medalist winning the 50m and 100m butterfly, earning a silver in 50 freestyle and bronze in 100 free, while Sawyer Tymchyshyn claimed a silver medal in 100 backstroke.

Caleb Wright swam to silver in 50 back and 50 breaststroke.

Stingrays coach Markus won gold in 100 free and silver in 100 backstroke and 50 butterfly, and his assistant Claire Cartwright earned silver in the 100-m backstroke.

More than 60 swim teams from eight regions across the province will compete at provincials making it the most challenging competition of the season.

“Provincials will be a very hard playing field but I believe that my swimmers can achieve greatness if they put their minds to it,” said Markus. “There are many events for everyone and I believe that the swimmers will do the best that they can in all events that they are in.

“I am very excited to see the races.”

The Stingrays will dive into the pool at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Kamloops starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Results and more info can be found online at bcsummerswimming.com.

