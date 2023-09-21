Trail Smoke Eaters select veteran defenceman as captain

Ethan Warrener was named Trail Smoke Eaters captain for the 2023-24 season. Photos: Jim Bailey Ethan Mann ‘A’ Josh Schenk ‘A’ Adam Parsons ‘A’

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that three-year veteran Ethan Warrener will lead the team into the 2023-24 BCHL season.

Warrener, a Calgary native, was named the Smoke Eaters’ captain on Wednesday with Josh Schenk, Ethan Mann and Adam Parsons earning an ‘A’ on their respective jerseys as assistant captains.

“We are excited to name our leadership group today,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle in a release. “This group makes up players that have been in the BCHL for a combined eight seasons and all these players are entering their third season in the league.”

The 20-year-old defenceman comes from a hockey family and his uncle Rhett Warrener played over 700 games in the NHL. The dependable blue-liner contributed two goals and 12 points last season, but broke out offensively and led all skaters in the six-game 2023 preseason with a goal and seven assists.

Parsons is entering his third season in Trail and the Port Moody product has played in 103 BCHL games as a Smoke Eater. Last season, Parsons contributed 13 goals and 31 points in 49 games.

Schenk, a Whitehorse product and Dartmouth commit, played the last two season with the Smoke Eaters scoring 16 goals and 26 points in 2022-23, including three goals and five points in four playoff games against the Penticton Vees in April.

Ethan Mann, 20, came to Trail from the Penticton Vees in a trade for Quinn Disher on Nov. 29 last season. The Grafton, Wisconsin product and University of Wisconsin commit has played in 106 games in the BCHL and won the BCHL Fred Page Cup Championship in 2021-22 with the Vees. Mann tallied almost a point per game, putting up 11 goals and 22 points in 24 games with the Smoke Eaters last year.

“We value the importance of experience when it comes to leadership and believe this leadership group will represent the team and organization in a professional manner, both on the ice and in our community at all times,” said Fragle.

The team kicks off the BCHL 2023-24 regular season with a double-header at Cominco Arena. On Friday, it’s the team’s home opener against the Cranbrook Bucks and Saturday they will face the West Kelowna Warriors. The puck drop for both games is at 7 p.m.

