Trail Smoke Eaters forward commits to Dartmouth

Whitehorse product Josh Schenk will continue his hockey and studies in 2024-25 for the Big Green

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Josh Schenk committed to Dartmouth College for the 2024-25 season.

The six-foot-two power forward from Whitehorse is entering his third season with the Smoke Eaters. Last year, Josh posted 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points in 48 games. He also scored three goals and added two assists for five points in the playoffs.

“Josh has developed with the Smoke Eaters program over the course of the past two seasons,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Time Fragle. “He has stuck to the process and grinded daily to improve his game. We, as an organization are very proud of his growth in all areas and are excited for him and his family on his commitment to Dartmouth.”

The historic college is an Ivy League University in Hanover, New Hampshire founded in 1769. The hockey team is known as the Big Green, is coached by Reid Cashman, and competes in the NCAA Div. 1 ECAC division.

The Smoke Eaters start their six-game exhibition season on Sept. 3 in Vernon. Trail will play three games at home at the Memorial Centre, the first on Sept. 6 versus the Cranbrook Bucks at 7 p.m., the second on Sept. 14 against Powell River Kings at 7:30 p.m., and their last home game against Prince George on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The regular season starts on Friday, Sept. 22 with Trail playing host to Cranbrook, and then West Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23.

