Trail Smoke Eaters defeat Cowichan Capitals at BCHL Showcase

Schenk line leads Smoke Eaters to 3-2 victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals to open Showcase

Trail Smoke Eaters forwards Josh Schenk and Quinn Disher earned the games first and second star in a 3-2 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Chilliwack Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Mathieu Cobetto-Roy scored the game winner in a 3-2 victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the BCHL Showcase on Tuesday.

The line of Josh Schenk, Quinn Disher and Cobetto-Roy did all the damage for the Smoke Eaters on the second day of the four-day Showcase in Chilliwack.

The annual event hosts over 100 NCAA and NHL scouts and coaches, with each team playing two games and giving exposure to players from all 18 BCHL teams.

“We are thrilled to be hosting another BCHL Showcase,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “This event gives many of our players their first chance to display their skills in front of NHL Scouts and NCAA coaches. For many, it’s also their first opportunity to start discussions with schools and begin taking steps towards achieving their goals of playing college hockey.”

Schenk notched his third of the season on a set up from Disher and Ethan Warrener at 6:47 of the first period for a 1-0 lead as Trail dominated, outshooting Cowichan 16-6.

Capitals defenceman William Elias tallied his first of the season with a point shot that made its way through a crowd in front of Trail goalie Cole Tisdale to draw Cowichan even at 2:25 of the second period.

Four minutes later, Disher restored the Smokies lead, as he skated through the high slot and wristed a shot top shelf beating the Capitals goalie.

The Capitals outshot Trail in the period 14-12, but Trail stole back the momentum in third. The Smoke Eaters made it a two goal lead with 6:43 to play when Schenk gathered a rebound at the side of the net and set up Cobetto-Roy in front. The Montreal product fired it into a wide open net for his fourth goal and ninth point of the season and a 3-1 lead.

Cowichan added another with 4:27 left in regulation, but the Smoke Eaters shut the door in the final minutes.

Trail outshot Cowichan 15-6 in the third period, and 43-26 overall, with each team going 0-for-2 on the power play.

Schenk and Disher earned the games first and second star, and Cowichan goalie Lukas Renaud third star.

Trail plays the Coastal Conference leading Nanaimo Clippers at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nanaimo defeated the Cranbrook Bucks 4-2 on Tuesday, improving its record to 7-1-0-0 with five wins in a row.

Trail will host the Powell River Kings at 7 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre on Saturday. The Kings are 2-5-1-0 tied for seventh in the Coastal Conference. With the win over Cowichan, the Smoke Eaters improve their record to 5-3-1-0.

Trail Smoke Eaters face off against the Powell River Kings at the Trail Memorial Centre on Saturday, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. Photo: Jim Bailey

BCHLTrail Smoke Eaters