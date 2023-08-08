Pride Gym fighter Keanan Patershuck stepped up two weight classes and won by KO over heavy weight Kail Melton of Fresno at the A1 Combat Tachi Place Casino in Fresno, California on Aug. 4. Photo: Facebook

Trail MMA fighter makes short work of heavy weight opponent in Fresno

Pride Gym’s Keanan Patershuk wins second straight fight in less than a month by first round KO

Less than a month after a first round knockout win in Mississippi, Keenan ‘Porrada’ Patershuk was back in action on Aug. 4 at A1 Combat Tachi Place Casino in Fresno, California for his fifth professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight.

After multiple cancellations earlier in the year, the Pride Gym fighter fought Christian Echols on July 18, winning with a first round knockout at Cage Fury Fighting championship.

Patershuk then got the call to come in on one-week notice to fight in the Heavyweight division against Kail Melton of Fresno, who weighed in at 254 pounds.

“Keanan was lighter in weight at 219 pounds but not lighter in power,” said Pride Gym owner/trainer Glen Kalesniko. “Keanan is usually at middleweight at 185 pounds. This was a big step up in size for Keanan, even in his Amateur MMA fights he only fought at Light Heavyweight, 205 pounds, so this is uncharted waters for him.”

Despite his decided weight advantage and fighting in front of his home crowd, Melton was no match for Patershuk.

The Rossland fighter made short work of Melton, who came out hard with a flurry of punches trying to use his size to knock Patershuk out.

Paterchuk blocked and avoided the majority of his punches and threw one right hook that hit his opponent in the ear and dropped him to his knees.

“Seeing Melton in a vulnerable spot, Keanan unloaded the Ground and Pound or as the Brazilian say the Porrada, which is Keanan’s fight name and what he does best,” explained Kalesniko.

After several punches the referee had seen enough and jumped in to call the fight, a knock out for Patershuk just 18 secs into the first round.

With the win, Patershuk’s record improves to 4-1. Tapology has the Pride Gym fighter ranked number-1 among Pacific Northwest Middleweights.

Patershuk has another fight booked in Pensylvana for September 2, at his preferred weight of 185 pounds.

Read: Trail fighter wins by KO in pro MMA fight

