Trail crew paints between the lines

Ross St. Jean, Dave Hesson and the rest of the Cominco Arena crew were tasked with painting lines on the prepped ice in anticipation of the upcoming skating season.

Champions Hockey School is first on the ice going from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13, followed by the Trail Smoke Eaters High Performance and Super Skills camps from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17 and Aug. 21 to Aug. 24.

The Smoke Eaters main camp goes at the end of August, with the first home exhibition game scheduled for Sept. 6 against the Cranbrook Bucks.

