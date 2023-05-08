Nitehawks forward Nathan Dominici signed with BCHL Trail Smoke Eaters after a Neil Murdoch Division MVP season in the KIJHL. Photo: Jim Bailey

Nitehawks forward Nathan Dominici signed with BCHL Trail Smoke Eaters after a Neil Murdoch Division MVP season in the KIJHL. Photo: Jim Bailey

Smoke Eaters sign Trail talent and more for 2023-24 season

B.V. Nitehawks MVP forward Nathan Dominici will suit up for the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2023-24 season

Trail product Nathan Dominici has committed to play with the Trail Smoke Eaters next season.

The Smoke Eaters announced the signing of talented playmaker Dominici, goalie Ryan Parker, defenceman Jack Ketsa, and forward Callas Pierce following the April 21-23 Spring Development Camp.

Dominici played for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of the KIJHL last season, tallying 23 goals and 41 points in 39 games and 92 penatly minutes. He also put up 18 points in 17 playoff games and was named MVP for the Neil Murdoch division. The 18-year-old forward also skated in seven games for the Smoke Eaters as an affiliate player scoring his first BCHL goal against the Langley Rivermen on Jan. 7.

Netminder Ryan Parker played with the Pacific Coast Academy U18 prep team (CSSHL) in 2022-23. The six-foot-one Sooke product posted a 13-5-1 record, which included one shutout and a save percentage of .921 per cent.

Parker had a strong development camp in Trail this past April and was also an affiliate goalie with the Smoke Eaters in the 2022-23 season.

Ketsa is a six-foot-one left shot defenceman from St. Albert, Alta. who played last season with the NAX U18 Prep (Northern Alberta Xtreme) in the CSSHL. He scored four goals and put up 15 points in 26 games in addition to 52 penalty minutes.

Pierce, meanwhile, played with the RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep (CSSHL) team last sesaon, scoring 43 points in 50 games. The Prince Rupert product also tallied four points in five playoff games and had an outstanding development camp in Trail last month.

In addition to these four, there are a number of players from the camp that remain on the scouting department’s radar.

Read: Smoke Eaters ID young talent, commit to immediate future


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLjunior hockeyKIJHLRosslandTrail Smoke Eaters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Falling Leafs and 4 other things to know about the NHL playoffs
Next story
Canucks’ top pick Lekkerimaki aims to put adversity behind him to grow as a player

Just Posted

The new Kootenay Lake ferry will serve the route between Balfour and Kootenay Bay along with the MV Osprey 2000, shown here. The MV Balfour, built in 1954, will be retired. Photo: Tamara Hynd
Kootenay Lake ferry completion pushed back to late 2024, service begins 2025

Rossland city council meetings are held at the Miner’s Union Hall. (Contributed)
Rossland council reviews public input policy

Nitehawks forward Nathan Dominici signed with BCHL Trail Smoke Eaters after a Neil Murdoch Division MVP season in the KIJHL. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters sign Trail talent and more for 2023-24 season

Rossland Museum is hosting a workshop on how to best preserve heirloom textiles. Photo: contributed
Rossland Museum hosts Seniors’ Workshop Series

Pop-up banner image