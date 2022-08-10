Smoke Eaters commit defenceman Braydan Smith

The Trail Smoke Eaters signed University of Connecticut commit Braydan Smith for the upcoming season.

The 17-year-old, six-foot-three defenceman played for the Saskatoon Contacts team of the Saskatchewan U18 AAA Hockey League last season where he put up 23 points in 37 games. Smith was also an assistant captain with the Contacts and after an impressive season earned himself a commitment to the University of Connecticut.

“I’ve seen all the good players that have come through Trail in the last few years and I think it’s going to be a great place for me to develop,” said Smith in a release. “I’m looking forward to playing my game and helping the team win in every way I can.”

Smith, a Prince Albert product, is a key addition for this season, after the Smoke Eaters sent defenceman Cam Moger to the Prince George Spruce Kings in June to complete a transaction, and d-man Joel Barton left to attend University of Western Ontario to study medicine.

“Brady is a strong skating puck moving dman with a very high ceiling,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “The University of Connecticut commit produced offensively at the U18 AAA level last season and we are excited to have him join the program.”

Trail has also committed to forwards Trey Fechko, Adam Marshall, Jack Kurrle, Logan Peskett, J.T. Haliday, Remy Spooner and Brandon Crowell and local additions Rhett Hamilton and Judah Makway.

They also committed defenceman Brady Juck and goalie Teagan Kendrick back in March. The additions should make for a competitive camp in September in what is shaping up to be an exciting year for Trail hockey fans.

