Smoke Eaters alumni tee up golf tournament

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are hosting their inaugural golf scramble at Birchbank Golf Course

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni Wayne Florko and Barry Zanier (middle), joined Smoke Eaters players Connor Michaud and Ethan Willoughby, and broadcaster Ben Phillips to kick off the Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni Association campaign on Mar. 25 at the Trail Memorial Centre. The alumni association is hosting its first golf scramble on Sept. 17, and invites supporters to participate. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni Association will tee up its first annual golf tournament at Birchbank Golf Course on Sept. 17.

The golf scramble starts at 1 p.m. and invites three-person teams to hit the fairways in support of ALS and Aladina Sheets.

The entry fee includes a round of golf, dinner, and a prize table with 50/50 draws and draws for autograph jerseys.

The Trail Smoke Eaters alumni includes players, coaches, general managers, executive members, trainers and support groups for the Senior, WIHL, KIJHL, RMJHL and BCHL teams.

“The Trail Smoke Eater Alumni Association is up and running strong,” said executive member Shawn Brandt. “Our mandate is to create a lifelong, worldwide Alumni Association in the name of the Trail Smoke Eaters to support awareness, pride and opportunity for all ages through participation and volunteer involvement for our area.

“This is our first large fundraising event with many more events planned during the hockey season.”

In addition to Brandt, the executive is made up of Joe Ruggerio, Wayne Florko, Darren Miracle, Doug Jones, Barry Zanier, Peter Sheets, and Brett McLaren.

To sign up and E-transfer funds email smokiealumni@gmail.com.

Fees are $120 for non-Birchank members, and $90 for Birchbank members.

The Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are looking to reach out to every player (or staff) of any era, who have donned a Smoke Eaters sweater. If you are alumni and wish to be added to their database visit www.trailsmokeeaters.com/alumni.

Read: Smoke Eaters alumni earn Canucks scholarship

Read: Smoke Eaters reunite for a memorable night



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLjunior hockeyKIJHLTrail Smoke Eaters