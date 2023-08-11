Smoke Eaters Alumni host golf scramble

The Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni Association is teeing off for its Second Annual Golf Scramble at the Birchbank Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Members and non-members are welcome to join up for the event with the proceeds going to the Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association.
The format will see three-person teams compete in an 18-hole Scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., followed by a hamburger buffet.
Participants will also be in the running for prizes, a 50/50 draw, and draws for autographed jersies.
The cost for the Scramble is $90 for members and $120 for non members.
Email registration to smokiealumni@gmail.com and etransfer fees to smokiealumni@gmail.com.
