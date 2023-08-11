Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are hosting their second annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 16 at the Birchbank Golf Course. (Times photo)

Smoke Eaters Alumni host golf scramble

Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni invites public out to its 2nd Annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 16

The Trail Smoke Eaters Alumni Association is teeing off for its Second Annual Golf Scramble at the Birchbank Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Members and non-members are welcome to join up for the event with the proceeds going to the Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association.

The format will see three-person teams compete in an 18-hole Scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., followed by a hamburger buffet.

Participants will also be in the running for prizes, a 50/50 draw, and draws for autographed jersies.

The cost for the Scramble is $90 for members and $120 for non members.

Email registration to smokiealumni@gmail.com and etransfer fees to smokiealumni@gmail.com.

Read: Smokiepalooza ready to rock Greater Trail park

Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail minor hockey launches petition to BC Hockey

Two music festivals in the Slocan Valley have raised the ire of locals complaining about noise. Photo: Gaby Tenda/Pexels
A familiar sight of watching the under-nine and U7 minor hockey teams take to the ice during the Trail Smoke Eaters intermission may be a thing of the past, depending on consultation with BC Hockey and its non-sanctioned league policy. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are hosting their second annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 16 at the Birchbank Golf Course. (Times photo)
BC Housing will ask Trail council on Aug. 21 for a Temporary Use Permit to relocate shelter to property on Riverside Ave. Photo: Jim Bailey
