Silver for West Kootenay at seniors games

The West Kootenay slo-pitch team finished with a silver medal at the Canadian Senior Games. Back row L-R: Kevin Melanson, Janice Melanson, Kirk Blank, Chris Bowman, Tom Campbell, Joe Capriglione, Mike Roch, Lorne Wuori, Edie St. Arnaud, Wayne Germain. Front row: Chris Mota, Steve Cutts, John Mota, Loni D’Andrea, Luree Gould, Marian Shlakoff, and Barry Benner. Photo: Submitted

The West Kootenay slo-pitch team finished with a silver medal at the Canadian Senior Games after falling 15-12 to host Kamloops in the final held Friday, Aug. 26. The team went 3-1 in the round robin, crushed Saskatchewan 14-2 in the quarter-final and beat Ontario 23-11 in the semifinal en route to the final.

This second place finish follows the West Kootenay team’s two-year hiatus of play due to the pandemic. Canada 55+ Senior Games were held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26 in Kamloops. The large multi-sport games welcomed more than 2,500 senior participants from across the country to compete in 26 different events.

