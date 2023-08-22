Sign up for E-Bike educational summit in Rossland

Kootenay Mountain Biking offers skills and maintenance training for all levels of E-bike riders

Kootenay Mountain Biking is holding an E-Bike Educational Summit on Aug. 26-27 in Rossland. Photo: Jim Bailey

Kootenay Mountain Biking (KMB) invites local riders to its E-Bike Educational Summit in Rossland Aug. 26-27.

The E-Bike gathering is tailored for current E-Bike owners, potential buyers, or anyone intrigued by the buzz surrounding e-bikes.

“This event boasts a bike clinic, an invigorating stretching session, comprehensive bike maintenance instruction, and a lively après celebration,” said KMB’s Natasha Lockey in a release. “Sign up for the full day, or select the sessions you’d like to attend.”

The event’s schedule is the same on both Saturday and Sunday, so select your day, and get ready to roll. For those looking to try or check out a new model, KMB will also have bike demos from LIV bikes.

In the morning, the KMB Summit offers a three-hour trail E-Bike riding clinic that will take riders’ skills to the next level.

Led by experienced coaches from Kootenay Mountain Biking, learn how to seamlessly translate mountain biking techniques to the world of E-Biking.

“From mastering balance and control, understanding power and resistance as it relates to your e-bike and improving your brake control, this clinic is your gateway to a whole new level of E-Bike and mountain bike mastery.”

After conquering the trails, participants will revitalize with a 45-minute cool down session at Elevate Fitness to keep your body strong and flexible after the ride, and ensuring you’re ready for your next adventure.

In the afternoon session, the E-Bike Summit will dive into the mechanics of your E-Bike with a two-hour maintenance session led by Revolution Cycles’ expert mechanics.

“From basic upkeep to advanced maintenance, you’ll learn how to keep your E-Bike in top condition.”

Riders can also enjoy exclusive lunch discounts from local downtown restaurants and wind down at Rossland Brewery with live music and post-clinic brews.

The full day package is $30, or sign up for preferred sessions such as the morning session which includes the clinic and stretching plus lunch discounts for $20, or just the afternoon bike maintenance session plus lunch discounts and apres at RBC for $15.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your E-Bike journey. Only 12 spots available for each day, visit www.kootenaymountainbiking.com/ebikesummit to secure your spot today.

