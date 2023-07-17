More than 40 participants ages 7 to 17 from the Kootenays, Kelowna, Vancouver and Alberta teed off at the Selkirk College Golf Camp from July 10-13. Photos contributed

Selkirk College tees off with annual youth golf camp

Players 7-to-17 hit the fairways at Champion Lakes, Castlegar and Salmo Golf Courses

More than 40 participants ages 7 to 17 teed off at the Selkirk College Golf Camp from July 10-13.

Golfers of every level were instructed by certified CPGA pros and Selkirk College Saints Alumni that included Garrett Kucher, Kevin Nesbitt, Denny McArthur, Pat Bill, and Brian Boyes.

Indoor training was held at the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus, while actual on course play hit the fairways at Champion Lakes, Castlegar and Salmo Golf Courses. The camp covers all facets of golf including a focus on the short game, long game, specialty shots, manual aspects, the history of golf and club making, rules, etiquette and course management.

