Rossland’s Black Jack Ski Club set to host Kootenay Cup

The Teck Kootenay Cup will hit the Black Jack cross country ski track on Jan. 14-15

Emily Olineck races for the finish line at last years Kootenay Cup at the Black Jack Ski Club. Black Jack will host the Teck Kootenay Cup again Jan. 14-15, 2023. (Jim Bailey photo)

The Black Jack Ski Club will host its inaugural event of the 2022 ski season with the Teck Kootenay Cup on Jan. 14 and 15.

The Kootenay Cup will see skiers compete in the Classic Technique Interval Start to kick off Saturday’s (Jan. 14) schedule and finish up on Sunday (Jan. 15) with the Skate Technique Mass Start.

Cross-country skiers from across the Kootenays will race in multiple age events from U6 to Masters (+30) and recreational skiers starting on Saturday at 11 a.m. and finishing around 3 p.m. On Sunday the races begin at around 9 a.m. and wrap up around 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in racing can register online, and once registered, are asked to check the confirmation list on Zone4 to ensure registration is complete.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Jan. 11 with a cost of $5 per race for U6, $15 per race for U8to U12, $25 per race for U14 to U23, seniors, masters and recreational.

All interested can register at https://zone4.ca/event/2023/EAFA86DE.

If there is a problem or questions, contact the race secretary (doreentaylor1@hotmail.com). No race license is required, but racers must be current members of a Nordiq Canada or U.S. Ski Association registered club. Waivers will be accepted online viathe Zone 4 registration.

Start times for each race will be posted by 11 p.m. at the race office and online on the Friday and Saturday prior to races.

cross country skiingRossland