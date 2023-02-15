Rossland Warriors sweep the Powell River Regals in Sr. Men’s playoff

The Rossland Warriors rolled over the Powell River Regals to handily win the best-of-three playoff

The Rossland Warriors swept the Powell River Regals in their playoff match up last weekend.

The Warriors skated to an 8-1 victory on Friday (Feb. 10) and a 12-3 drubbing on Saturday (Feb. 11) to win the best-of-three playoff match up and advance to the regional final against the Penticton Silver Bullets.

Warriors forward Chris Derochie scored a goal and added three assists, while Justin Podgorenko scored twice and added two helpers in the 8-1 victory.

Pat Defoe made 25 saves in net and made some big saves early to keep the game close in the first period. The Warriors exploded for five goals in the second to break it open.

In Saturday’s match, Ryon Sookro tallied five goals and an assist for a six-point night, while Derochie tallied five points with a goal and four assists. Kolby Steen also had a big night with a goal and three assists.

Warriors goalie Greg Pols made 29 saves for the victory Saturday.

Rossland now faces off against the Penticton Silver Bullets in a best of three series March 3-5.

The Warriors have yet to determine the location but the series could be played in Rossland.

The winner of that series will advance to the Coy Cup, the Senior Men’s BC AA Hockey championship, held in Quesnel at the end of March.

