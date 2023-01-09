Rossland Warriors sweep Powell River Regals

Rossland Sr. Warriors fill the net in 8-5 win on Saturday, hold on for a close 3-2 victory on Friday

Sr. Warriors goalie Paul Barclay backstopped Rossland to a 3-2 victory on Friday against the Powell River Regals at the Rossland Arena. On Saturday, the Sr. Warriors offence exploded in an 8-5 win over Powell River. (Jim Bailey photo)

The Rossland Sr. Warriors skated to a pair of victories over the Powell River Regals in front of a robust crowd at the Rossland Arena on the weekend.

In two physical matches, the Sr. Warriors filled the net in an 8-5 win on Saturday, after holding on for a close 3-2 victory on Friday.

Former Yorkton Terrier and Bonnington native Brandon Sookro led the way with a hat trick in Saturday’s match. Nelson product and Notre Dame Hound alumnus Tyler Podogrenko tallied two goals and an assist, and Matt Pacagnan and Anthony St. Onge scored once and added two assists for three-point nights in the victory.

The Warriors head out on the road for a two game set against the Penticton Silver Bullets January 21-22.

The Penticton roster is formidable, featuring ex-NHL player Colton Gillies as well as former AHL players Jagger Dirk and Mark Macmillan.

The Bullets swept their two game series against the Warriors on Dec. 9-10 with an 8-7 win in the first game and a 5-0 victory in the second match up.

The Warriors look to compete for the Senior Men’s AA Coy Cup championship. The 2023 Coy Cup championship will be held in the last week of March at the newly constructed West Fraser Centre in Quesnel.

The Rossland Sr. Warriors have expressed their own interest in hosting the Coy Cup, tentatively in 2024.

The Senior Warriors return home to play Penticton on January 27 and 28 with the puck drop at 7 p.m. on both nights.

