Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes lines up for a faceoff against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Quinn Hughes named as the latest Captain Canuck

Star defenceman tapped to lead Vancouver for this year and beyond

The Vancouver Canucks have named defenceman Quinn Hughes their 15th captain in franchise history.

Hughes is the first defenceman to hold the honour for Vancouver since a three-player rotation during the 1990-91 season that included blue-liner Doug Lidster.

The last full-time defenceman to don the “C” in Vancouver was Kevin McCarthy from 1979 to 1982.

Hughes served as an assistant captain for the first time during the 2022-23 season, during which the 23-year-old recorded seven goals and 69 assists in 78 games.

Hughes was a first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2018 draft by the Canucks. He has 241 points (26 goals, 215 assists) in 283 career games.

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said in a statement.

READ MORE: Reports: Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to new deals

