Pride Gym fighters golden at Kelowna Jiu Jitsu tournament

Pride Gym’s Keanan Patershuk, Tyler Harry and Rebecca Verlaan were all King of the Mats in Kelowna

Pride Gym fighters were impressive again winning three gold medals and an Absolute Championship Belt at the King of the Mat Jiu Jitsu tournament in Kelowna on Aug. 12-13.

Four members of the gym competed at the event, the second in the past two weeks for Trail’s Tyler Harry and Rossland’s Keanan “Porrada” Patershuk, who won their respective titles at the MMA Proving Ground championship in Liberty, Wa. on July 29.

In Kelowna, Patershuk won his division and the gold medal on points, and was awarded the Absolute Championship Belt, beating his opponent by submission with a rear naked choke.

The Roman Athletic Institution out of Las Vegas also announced it had added Patershuk to their roster of fighters and will promote him for his Professional career.

“It’s really exciting to have him turn pro and have Roman Athletic management Company take him on as one of their fighters, to arrange fights and get exposure,” said Pride Gym owner/trainer Glen Kalesniko, adding that Keanan will still train at the Pride Gym.

“Roman Athletic works closely with Extreme Couture Gym, one of the premiere gyms in the USA. So we hope to have Keanan train down there a few times throughout the next year.”

Patershuk retained his Light-Heavyweight title at the MMA Proving Ground championship with a knockout of Idaho fighter Cody “the Blue Belt Strangler” Porter.

Harry also won gold in his division submitting his opponent with a triangle choke. It was the same choke that Harry won his MMA Lightweight belt two weeks ago at the event in Liberty.

Rebecca Verlaan won her division and the gold medal with her second Americana shoulder lock of the tournament; a great result for the Pride Gym fighter.

Lowell Carrol also competed in his division, gaining valuable experience at the tournament.

The results were an indication of Pride Gym’s dedication to its athletes over the years, their hard work and a desire to get back in action after COVID shut gyms down.

“We have a great group of people training at the gym that are motivated and with great work ethic. Starting with Keanan, he is the hardest worker in the gym and he leads by example and that spreads throughout the gym,” said Kalesniko. “Also, our training staff with Aaron Price, the head grappling coach in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He has the passion for the sport and dedication to improving and evolving his craft that is helping our students move forward in the sport.

“Congratulations to everyone and big thanks to Aaron and Gilbert Champagne and the Pride Gym team for all the work they have put into these competitors,” added Kalesniko.

To see more on King of the Mat Jiu Jitsu tournament go to the Pride Gym facebook page.

