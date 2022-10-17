Former Vancouver Canuck Cliff Ronning. (Mark Brett - Western News)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Cliff Ronning

MOJ on Sports: Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with Cliff Ronning who played 18 NHL seasons. Drafted by the St. Louis Blues, Ronning also played with the Vancouver Canucks, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.

Playing his minor hockey in Burnaby, Ronning was MVP in the Midget 1982 Air Canada Cup where they won the gold medal. He was a member of the Vancouver Canucks team that went to the Stanley Cup finals in 1994 and chats with the MOJ about the series.

