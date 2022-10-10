Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native currently suits up for the Winnipeg Jets

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with defenceman Brenden Dillon, who has spent more than a decade in the National Hockey League.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season
Next story
Trail Smoke Eaters bounce back with dramatic wins over Wild and Warriors

Just Posted

Artist Michael Hepher’s unique representation of the Columbia Basin. Photo: Submitted
Columbia Basin artists showcase the beauty of the region

Smoke Eater goalie Cole Tisdale makes one of 46 saves in a 7-5 win over Wenatchee Wild Friday at Trail Memorial Centre. Photos: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters bounce back with dramatic wins over Wild and Warriors

Photos: Ron Wilson
Happy Thanksgiving from the Trail Times

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Columbia River Treaty modernization concludes 14th round of negotiations