Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3
Next story
Fired Vancouver Canucks analyst files human rights complaint against team

Just Posted

The C Prosecution Service announced no charges in Grand Forks RCMP non-fatal shooting last week.
No charges in Grand Forks RCMP non-fatal shooting in 2018 incident

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Mathieu Cobetto-Roy sparked the third-period 3-2 comeback win against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters split shootout games vs Wenatchee Wild

The city is asking Rossland residents to look at the first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback through a survey and upcoming workshops. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Rossland seeks input for Recreation Master Plan

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?