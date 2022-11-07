PHOTOS: High School cross country champions crowned in Greater Victoria

Racers in the junior boys event set off in a mass start Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Racers in the junior boys event set off in a mass start Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A pair of junior girl racers sprint to the finish line with the Esquimalt Lagoon in the background Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)A pair of junior girl racers sprint to the finish line with the Esquimalt Lagoon in the background Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Junior girls run past Hatley Castle Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Junior girls run past Hatley Castle Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Sophia Priestman of Mark Isfeld Secondary School in Courtenay crosses the finish line with Alessia Pereyra of Heritage Woods Secondary School in Port Moody close behind Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Sophia Priestman of Mark Isfeld Secondary School in Courtenay crosses the finish line with Alessia Pereyra of Heritage Woods Secondary School in Port Moody close behind Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Runners in the junior girls race make their way down the Hatley Castle grounds Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Runners in the junior girls race make their way down the Hatley Castle grounds Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Junior boy runners rush to the finish on Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Junior boy runners rush to the finish on Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Oak Bay High School’s Charli Mlotshwa runs Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)Oak Bay High School’s Charli Mlotshwa runs Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Nearly 1,000 high school athletes from across the province flocked to Colwood’s Royal Roads University on Saturday (Nov. 5) for a chance to take home gold at the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships.

The event has not been held on Vancouver Island since 2014, and in honour of its long-awaited return, a special course was set up on the grounds of Hatley Castle to allow the athletes and the coaches, family, and friends cheering them on, to compete with a spectacular backdrop.

“This may be the most stunning setting ever for a B.C. championships, with the vistas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and the Olympic Mountain range and the beauty of Hatley Castle,” said course designer Jeff Hunt in a news release. “This will also be one of the most spectator-friendly courses as spectators will be able to cheer the athletes on over two creek jumps, multiple challenging corners, steep climbs, and a long straightaway for exciting finishes.”

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, thousands of spectators lined the course for races in the para athlete, junior girls, junior boys, senior girls and senior boys categories.

As the racers entered the home stretch set against the backdrop of the Esquimalt Lagoon, their fans would rush across the field to meet them at the finish line.

Ronan Weins of J. L. Jackson Secondary School in Salmon Arm took home gold in the para athlete category, Oak Bay High School’s Charli Mlotshwa won the junior boys race, Alexa Dow of Frances Kelsey Secondary School in Mill Bay won the junior girls race, while Tyler Browne of Oak Bay High School won the senior boys, and Ruby Broadbent of North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School took home gold for the senior girls.

READ MORE: Surprise B.C. track and field banner for Saanich’s Lambrick Park boys

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cross countryHigh school sports

Previous story
Stojan backstops Nitehawks to win over Thundercats
Next story
Canadian women push top-ranked England to the limit in Rugby World Cup semifinal

Just Posted

The Victoria Grizzlies skated to a 7-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sunday to end the Smokies three-game road trip. Photo: Jim Bailey
Vaunted Grizzlies’ attack ends Smoke Eaters road trip

Construction has begun on new student housing at the Castlegar Selkirk College campus. Photo: Selkirk College
Selkirk College breaks ground on new student housing in Castlegar and Nelson

“There are two separate surveys targeting different audiences and we are hoping to hear from as many members of the community as possible,” the city states. Image: Rossland.ca
City seeks insight on future of child care in Rossland

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Nathan Dominici beats Creston goalie Jacob Burnside for the game winner in a 4-1 victory over the Thundercats Saturday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
Stojan backstops Nitehawks to win over Thundercats