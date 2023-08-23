PHOTOS: Competition begins at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Darts competitors line up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Darts competitors line up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis players compete at the UFV gym on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis players compete at the UFV gym on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The snooker table is ready. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)The snooker table is ready. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis player gets ready to serve. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis player gets ready to serve. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Track and field competition began on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Track and field competition began on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Pickleball players compete outside. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pickleball players compete outside. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Snooker player lines up a shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Snooker player lines up a shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Darts action on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Darts action on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Tennis players open competition. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Tennis players open competition. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Track athletes battle it out at Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Track athletes battle it out at Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Darts players take aim on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Darts players take aim on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Snooker players line up their shots. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Snooker players line up their shots. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Carpet bowling opens at the Ag-Rec Centre on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Carpet bowling opens at the Ag-Rec Centre on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Pickleball players compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pickleball players compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Tennis players open competition. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Tennis players open competition. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis players compete at the UFV gym on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis players compete at the UFV gym on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cindy O’Brien Hugh from the Fraser Valley competes in the high jump during BC 55-Plus Games action on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cindy O’Brien Hugh from the Fraser Valley competes in the high jump during BC 55-Plus Games action on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cribbage competitors compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cribbage competitors compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Fans cheer on pickleball players. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Fans cheer on pickleball players. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

Competition has officially opened at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.

Athletes opened play on Wednesday (Aug. 23) in a variety of different sports at venues all over Abbotsford.

Action continues locally until Saturday (Aug. 26).

Tonight (Wednesday) is the Opening Ceremony – a free event which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rotary Stadium.

Performers include: violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team, the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations and more.

RELATED: PHOTOS: BC 55-Plus Games activity ramps up in Abbotsford

Previous story
Maple Leafs make Auston Matthews the NHL’s highest-paid player

Just Posted

Boundary District Hospital’s emergency room closed its doors on Saturday, Aug. 19, from midnight to 8 a.m. because there was no physician available. File photo
Doctor shortage forces Grand Forks hospital to temporarily close ER

The Rossland Curling Society is celebrating its 125th season with free curling lessons, off-ice upgrades, and events. Photo: rosslandcurling.org.
Rossland curling celebrates quasiquicentennial

Kootenay Mountain Biking is holding an E-Bike Educational Summit on Aug. 26-27 in Rossland. Photo: Jim Bailey
Sign up for E-Bike educational summit in Rossland

“The hot days of summer tend to slow down the pace of life not just for people but also for the smaller creatures who live around us.”
What you see: Creatures great and small