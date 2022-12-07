Patershuk wins by TKO at Battlefield 75

Pride Gym fighter Keanan Patershuk wins his second professional fight by first round knock out

Pride Gym fighter Keanan Patershuk executes a lethal ground and pound on opponent Keanan Kellar at the Battlefield 75 MMA fights in Vancouver, Dec. 1. Photo: submitted

Pride Gym’s premiere Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter racked up his second straight professional victory on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Vancouver.

Keanan “Porrada” Patershuk is a perfect 2-and-0 as a professional, defeating Vancouver fighter Keanan Kellar (2-3) with a first round TKO.

The 29-year-old Rossland native’s second pro fight in the middle-weight division came in front of a capacity crowd at the Harbour Convention Centre, as part of Battlefield Fight League 75 (BFL), Canadas longest running promotions on UFC Fight Pass.

“It was a big win in a couple of ways,” said Pride Gym owner/trainer Glen Kalesniko. “First of all it was his first fight in Canada professional or amateur.

“Also, it was streamed on UFC Fight Pass, this gives a lot more people a chance to see him worldwide.”

The Patershuk-Kellar fight was one of seven on the Main Card, accompanied by another seven on the Preliminary Card.

Patershuk, at five-foot-11, had to be extra careful with this opponent. The towering Kellar has more experience with four pro-fights under his belt, and at six-foot-five, owns a significant height and reach advantage.

“For Keanan, it was more of a test,” said Kalesniko. “Kellar put him in some uncomfortable positions that Patershuk had to work to get out of, regroup and turn the fight in his direction that led to the TKO.”

The Fight: Round 1 started with Patershuk taking the fight to Kellar throwing jabs and body punches.

Patershuk attempts a roundhouse to the body, but Kellar catches it and takes Patershuk down. Patershuk kicks Kellar off and gets himself back up to his feet.

Kellar goes on the offensive and takes Patershuk down again. He attempts a rear naked choke, but Patershuk fends off all attacks and gets himself back on his feet.

The fighters trade knees along the cage and Kellar tries desperately to take Patershuk to the mat again. Kellar drags Patershuk to the ground, but the Pride Gym fighter reverses position and starts a relentless ground and pound from the top, raining down powerful punches until the referee has seen enough and stops the contest.

Patershuk earns the win by technical knockout at 4:51 of Round 1.

The BFL 75 exposure may bring additional benefits for Patershuk and the Pride Gym Team as they look forward to 2023.

“We are still looking into a couple of options,” said Kalesniko. “BFL wants him to sign with them for a multi-fight contract. So we will see in the new year what is the best for Keanan.”

For more information on Pride Gym visit pridegym.ca.

