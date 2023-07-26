Adriana Leon (centre) of Canada celebrates her second half goal against Ireland with teammates during their Group B match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Worsfold

Adriana Leon (centre) of Canada celebrates her second half goal against Ireland with teammates during their Group B match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Worsfold

Olympic champion Canada beats Ireland 2-1 at Women’s World Cup

Team comes from behind on a rain-soaked field to earn first tournament win

Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Perth’s rain-soaked Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.

Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.

It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.

But an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half time added on gifted Canada an equalizer before the break.

Leon scored the winner in the 53rd after an assist from substitute Sophie Schmidt.

Schmidt was one of three halftime substitutes made by Canada coach Beverly Priestman, with Christine Sinclair and Shelina Zadorsky also coming on.

The changes turned the course of the game, with Schmidt cutting open Ireland’s defense to set up Leon.

McCabe’s stunning goal was Ireland’s first ever at a World Cup and could be a contender for the best of the tournament.

Ireland’s exit comes after losing 1-0 against Australia in its opening game. Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria.

WHAT’S NEXT

Canada plays co-host Australia in Melbourne on Monday, while Ireland and Nigeria meet in Brisbane.

READ ALSO: Canada looks for positives after disappointing draw to open soccer World Cup

READ ALSO: Final FIFA World Cup ride for Abbotsford’s Sophie Schmidt

soccerWorld Cup

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruin captain Patrice Bergeron announces retirement after 19 seasons
Next story
LeBron James’ son in stable condition after cardiac arrest at practice

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Fruitvale mother dies from suspected overdose

(From left) City of Rossland Mayor Andy Morel, Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, Councillors Stewart Spooner, Lisa Kwiatkowski, and Mya Provencal all attended the announcement of a $1.3M Municipal Infrastructure grant on Friday. Photo: Rachel Newton
Rossland receives $1.3M in funding for Second Ave. project

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

Photo: Submitted
Firefighters quash house blaze in Trail