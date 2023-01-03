Nelson Leafs instigate 2nd period brawl to topple B.V. Nitehawks

The Nelson Leafs took a page out of old time hockey on New Years in Nelson against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, delivering another blow to Junior B hockey.
After a physical but scoreless first period, as the puck dropped to open the second, each of the Nelson players attacked their Beaver Valley counterpart in an effort to start a brawl. Even the two Nelson defencemen skated to the opposite blueline to engage the Nitehawks’ defencemen.
The intent from the Leafs bench was obvious, as Nelson coach Adam DiBella sent out his fourth line, prolific in penalty minutes (PiMs) but slight in points, to take some of the Nitehawks top skaters out of the game.
Leafs forward Marko Pavlovic, at six-foot-seven and 215 pounds, led the attack as he took out his frustrations on B.V.’s centreman, Ethan Smyth. As a result, Pavlovic was given an instigator penalty, and the Leafs bench also assessed a 20-minute gross misconduct.
Each player involved on the Leafs side was over six foot and had racked up more than 50 minutes in penalties so far this season, with defenceman Ryland Minnie leading with 87 PiMs, no goals and five assists in 22 games.
The Nitehawks had just one player that came close to 50 PiMs in Gavin Tritt with 45. He joined skilled players Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz, Kaleb Percival, and Smyth on the ice.
Once the brawl ended, the players were all assessed a five-minute match and a game misconduct. As of press time, the KIJHL had not released further discipline, although it is expected.
KIJHLSniper posted a video of the brawl on Twitter and a comment: “We expect nothing less from a ‘first class organization’ like the @Nelsonleafs.”
Former Leafs coach Mario DiBella, father of current coach Adam, responded saying, “You are nothing more than a coward, too bad you weren’t in the arena to witness the events leading up to the line brawl fan boy.”
Nitehawks fan Steve Smyth asked: “Please … tell us what justified this stupidity? Just set the KIJHL reputation back five years.”
Mario Dibella responded saying he did not justify the action but “anyone who wants to know what really happened should watch the broadcast and not just the 30 second clip on YouTube.”
Apparently, the strategy worked. Leafs’ defenceman Tyson Lautard scored with 1:12 remaining in regulation to break a 1-1 tie and give the Leafs their first win over the Nitehawks in four games. The Leafs were mired in a seven game losing streak until they defeated the Castlegar Rebels the previous night in a 5-4 shootout.
With the wins, the 16-8-4-1 Leafs are once again in second place in the Neil Murdoch Division, three points up on the Nitehawks.
Recent Nitehawks addition Tyson Tokarz gave B.V. a 1-0 lead at 7:26 of the second period. The Nitehawks acquired the Guy, Alta. native from the Chase Heat on Dec. 28 for future considerations.
The 1-0 lead was shortlived, however, as Joe Davidson tied it at 13:18. The Leafs dominated the second period outshooting the Nitehawks 17-6 and carried the pressure into the third.
The Nitehawks pulled their goalie in the final minute, but the Leafs’ Dawson Davis made it 3-1 with an empty net goal with eight seconds remaining.
Connor Stojan stopped 34 shots in the B.V. net while Frederick Larochelle made 15 saves. B.V. went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Nelson was 1-for-4. Incredibly, there were 177 penalty minutes levied against the Nitehawks and 159 minutes to the Leafs.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks came from behind to defeat the Castlegar Rebels, 4-3, in their return from the Christmas break.
Beaver Valley travels to Grand Forks to take on the Border Bruins on Friday, Jan. 6 and return to the Nest for a battle against the Summerland Steam on Saturday, Jan. 7 with the puck drop at 7 p.m.