Nelson Leafs instigate 2nd period brawl to topple B.V. Nitehawks

The Nelson Leafs took a page out of old time hockey on New Years in Nelson against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, delivering another blow to Junior B hockey.

After a physical but scoreless first period, as the puck dropped to open the second, each of the Nelson players attacked their Beaver Valley counterpart in an effort to start a brawl. Even the two Nelson defencemen skated to the opposite blueline to engage the Nitehawks’ defencemen.

The intent from the Leafs bench was obvious, as Nelson coach Adam DiBella sent out his fourth line, prolific in penalty minutes (PiMs) but slight in points, to take some of the Nitehawks top skaters out of the game.

Leafs forward Marko Pavlovic, at six-foot-seven and 215 pounds, led the attack as he took out his frustrations on B.V.’s centreman, Ethan Smyth. As a result, Pavlovic was given an instigator penalty, and the Leafs bench also assessed a 20-minute gross misconduct.

Each player involved on the Leafs side was over six foot and had racked up more than 50 minutes in penalties so far this season, with defenceman Ryland Minnie leading with 87 PiMs, no goals and five assists in 22 games.

The Nitehawks had just one player that came close to 50 PiMs in Gavin Tritt with 45. He joined skilled players Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz, Kaleb Percival, and Smyth on the ice.

Once the brawl ended, the players were all assessed a five-minute match and a game misconduct. As of press time, the KIJHL had not released further discipline, although it is expected.

KIJHLSniper posted a video of the brawl on Twitter and a comment: “We expect nothing less from a ‘first class organization’ like the @Nelsonleafs.”

Former Leafs coach Mario DiBella, father of current coach Adam, responded saying, “You are nothing more than a coward, too bad you weren’t in the arena to witness the events leading up to the line brawl fan boy.”

Nitehawks fan Steve Smyth asked: “Please … tell us what justified this stupidity? Just set the KIJHL reputation back five years.”

Mario Dibella responded saying he did not justify the action but “anyone who wants to know what really happened should watch the broadcast and not just the 30 second clip on YouTube.”

Apparently, the strategy worked. Leafs’ defenceman Tyson Lautard scored with 1:12 remaining in regulation to break a 1-1 tie and give the Leafs their first win over the Nitehawks in four games. The Leafs were mired in a seven game losing streak until they defeated the Castlegar Rebels the previous night in a 5-4 shootout.

With the wins, the 16-8-4-1 Leafs are once again in second place in the Neil Murdoch Division, three points up on the Nitehawks.

Recent Nitehawks addition Tyson Tokarz gave B.V. a 1-0 lead at 7:26 of the second period. The Nitehawks acquired the Guy, Alta. native from the Chase Heat on Dec. 28 for future considerations.

The Heat had picked up Tokarz at the Dec. 1 roster deadline in a trade with the Grand Forks Border Bruins. The 18-year-old forward is a talented playmaker and was the Heat’s top point getter with 13 goals and 27 points in 32 games this season.

The 1-0 lead was shortlived, however, as Joe Davidson tied it at 13:18. The Leafs dominated the second period outshooting the Nitehawks 17-6 and carried the pressure into the third.

The Nitehawks pulled their goalie in the final minute, but the Leafs’ Dawson Davis made it 3-1 with an empty net goal with eight seconds remaining.

Connor Stojan stopped 34 shots in the B.V. net while Frederick Larochelle made 15 saves. B.V. went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Nelson was 1-for-4. Incredibly, there were 177 penalty minutes levied against the Nitehawks and 159 minutes to the Leafs.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks came from behind to defeat the Castlegar Rebels, 4-3, in their return from the Christmas break.

Tokarz scored what held up as the game winning goal at 12:49 of the second period to give the Nitehawks a 4-2 lead. Kaleb Percival and Austin McKenzie set up the newly acquired Tokarz who scored his first goal in his first game as a Nitehawk.

The Nitehawks fell behind 2-0 on first period goals from the Rebels Daytn Kulynych and Calvin Morrison. B.V. forward Boris Hristov notched his fourth of the season with 58 seconds remaining in the first to cut the lead to one.

Nitehawks leading scorer Nathan Dominici tallied his 19th goal to tie it, and Jeremy Hanson converted a Timothy Jozsa set up for a 3-2 Hawks lead at 14:13.

Castlegar’s Jacob Moldenhauer brought the Rebels within one a minute into the third period, but that was as close as the Rebels would get.

Nathan Presley earned the win stopping 28 shots for B.V., while Ethan Lawczynski stopped 32 in the Castlegar crease. The Nitehawks were 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Beaver Valley travels to Grand Forks to take on the Border Bruins on Friday, Jan. 6 and return to the Nest for a battle against the Summerland Steam on Saturday, Jan. 7 with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

Junior B HockeyKIJHL