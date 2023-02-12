Nelson Leafs down B.V. Nitehawks, Border Bruins division champs

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Timothy Jozsa drives to the net in the Hawks final game of the season, a 6-3 setback to the Nelson Leafs. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Nelson Leafs locked down second place overall with a 6-3 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at the B.V. Arena on Saturday.

Prior to the start of their final match of the regular season, the Nitehawks, Leafs and Grand Forks Border Bruins were all tied atop the Neil Murdoch Division standings with 51 points.

After beating Castlegar 5-1 on Friday, B.V. had a chance to take top spot if they beat the Nelson Leafs, but a number of obscure variables had to happen. In the end, the bounces just didn’t go the Niteahawks way.

Grand Forks did what they had to do and defeated the Castlegar Rebels 5-2, and claim their first Murdoch Division title in 30 or so years. The 25-16-1-2 Bruins finished with the same number of points, 53, as Nelson (24-15-4-1), but won the tie breaker by virtue of having the most wins.

Nelson, however, has won four straight heading into the first round of the KIJHL playoffs, which includes two victories over Grand Forks and one vs B.V. to tie their season series at 4-4.

In Saturday’s match, the Leafs leading scorer Johnny Carmichael scored the game winner 1:48 into the third period, when his centering pass was blocked by the B.V. defenceman, and bounced right back to Carmichael who fired it into the open side for a 4-2 lead.

The Nitehawks will now either face the Leafs in the first round of the playoffs or the Border Bruins. The League made the decision after Spokane Braves pulled out of the season to allow the top seed the choice of either playing the cross-over fourth-place team, Creston Valley Thundercats, or the third place team, Beaver Valley.

“Our preference would be to have the Braves battling for a playoff spot with their Neil Murdoch Division rivals,” said KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois. “But this format ensures a fair opportunity for all nine Kootenay Conference teams to compete for the postseason while also rewarding the Neil Murdoch Division winner in a creative, outside-the-box manner.”

Nelson opened the scoring at the 3:45 mark of the first period when Leighton Partington banged in a rebound.

The Nitehawks tied it on a power play goal 1:49 into the second period, with Ollie Clement firing in a loose puck off an Austin McLean shot.

Beaver Valley took a 2-1 lead when Ethan Smyth tipped a Cooper Ross shot over the shoulder of Nelson goalie Frederick Larochelle. However, the Leafs stormed back with Kieran Christianson tying it.

Tyson Lautard scored a buzzer-beater to make it 3-2 Nelson with less than a second left on the clock. Lautard carried the puck across the blueline and fired a shot from the high slot that handcuffed B.V. goalie Nathan Presley.

Nelson carried the momentum into the third with Carmichael’s game winner. Beaver Valley made it a one-goal game on the power play, when Spencer Dixon-Reusz’s point shot went through traffic and into the back of the net at 11:26.

Nelson notched the insurance marker when a shot from Partington caromed off the glass behind the net, and bounced right out front to Christianson who fired it past Presley for a 5-3 lead.

Lucas Byrne scored into an empty net with 21 seconds to play for the 6-3 final.

The Nitehawks outshot the Leafs 46-45 and went 2-for-2 on the power play, and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

On Friday, the Nitehawks spread out the scoring to five players including Gavin Tritt, Cooper Ross, Joel Smyth, Austin McLean and Timothy Jozsa for a 5-1 victory over the Castlegar Rebels.

The Hawks outshot the Rebels 40-29 and were 1-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the PK.

Beaver Valley will either play the Leafs or the Border Bruins in the opening round of the KIJHL Murdoch division playoffs. The Border Bruins have until Sunday, Feb. 12 at noon to make the decision.

The first game will likely go on Friday, Feb. 17 but as of press time Sunday, the schedule had not been released.

Read: Nitehawks take down Border Bruins, win season series

City of TrailJunior B HockeyKIJHL